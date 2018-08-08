Downtown Killeen is boasting more business due to the reopening of a local wine bar that features live music and a venue for events.
Tyku Wine Bar and Lounge reopened earlier this summer after renovations were completed. Tyku, 220 E Avenue D, Killeen was closed for about a year before its reopening June 1.
One of the renovations included a dance floor to add to the three event spaces located on the property.
“This place is more than a wine bar and lounge,” said Phil Smith, Tyku’s manager and an Army veteran. “It is a perfect spot for bridal showers, work gatherings, graduation parties and birthday parties.”
Tyku hosts rhythm and blues nights featuring live bands at 8 p.m. Thursdays.
“One of my passions is singing,” Smith said. “About four years ago I was driving by Tyku and the place interested me. I pulled over and peeked into the window. When I saw the stage, I told myself, ‘The stage would be mine.’”
Smith sang at Tyku for four years.
Tyku is open from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. During its hours of operation, food trucks are on-site for those who want to grab a bite to eat.
“I want to provide an enjoyable atmosphere where people can relax,” Smith said. “I want to add to this community by making sure this establishment stays open and provides an enjoyable nightlife.”
A Killeen official said the business reopening does affect downtown Killeen in a positive way.
“The reopening of Tyku reinforces the idea that the downtown is a viable option for small business and that the revitalization effort is moving forward,” said Jerry Millard, Killeen’s downtown revitalization planner. “The intended purpose of the revitalization is to encourage and promote historic preservation, economic growth, and increased vitality of the downtown. Encouraging ongoing development and ensuring these historic buildings are occupied solidifies the goals of these efforts. “
And what is the current state of the redevelopment program?
“This fiscal year, the city of Killeen has issued two façade and two sign grants totaling $17,588.59,” Millard said in an email. “Business owners continue to work with Planning and Development Services on new ideas for downtown and ways to spruce up their aging facades. While some older staple businesses are on the way out, new businesses and visually impactful projects are in the works.”
For more information about upcoming events, go to the Tyku Facebook page: www.facebook.com/tykuwinebarandlounge or call 254-702-7481.
