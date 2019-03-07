The unpredictable weather may be keeping most folks indoors lately, but there are plenty of events planned this weekend to expand the mind instead. Check out some new books at the Take 190 Festival, discuss the latest read at a book club meeting, or take the family on a day trip to the Mayborn Museum Complex in Waco to see the new Eric Carle exhibit, based on his children’s books and art. Read on for all of this and more to find the perfect weekend fit.
Festivals, Events
The Take 190 Book and Art Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This event will feature authors and artists and is free and open to the public.
The Garden Bros. Circus will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, for shows at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. on March 8. For more information, go to www.GardenBrosCircus.com or call 1-888-620-8939.
The Carden Circus will be hosting performances from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 8; from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. March 9; and from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. March 10 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. General admission tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be purchased at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Brain Blast, an interactive learning event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Austin’s Thinkery will present experiments and hands-on activities centered on math and science during this free event.
PoundPup and Friends is hosting a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Killeen Community Center Andy K. Wells Pavilion, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local rescue groups will have adoptable animals available and pet supply vendors will also be in attendance.
The free Senior Health Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Vendor booths with businesses and agencies catering to the senior population, giveaways, and door prizes will be at this event. No senior center membership is required to attend. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/seniors for more information about this and other events happening at Killeen’s senior centers.
Family Fun
Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting a Spring Fling March Madness community event from 5 to 7 p.m. March 8 at multiple locations. The Pershing and Venable community event will be at 6310 Tank Destroyer Blvd.; Kouma and Montague communities will celebrate at 84001 Clement Drive; and the Comanche I, II, and III housing areas’ event will be at 53301 Drum Song Trail. Games, activities, Lemonade Day registration, and a bounce house will be available at the free events.
Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd., is hosting a free Story Time and Craft event at 10 a.m. March 8 for children and parents.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday, but will be temporarily canceled March 13. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. If the gate across the road is closed, runners will park there and run to the trailhead. Water and coffee will be provided.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center Book Club will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 12 at the center to discuss this month’s read, “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. The club is free and open to the public and does not require a senior center membership to attend.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 9 p.m. March 9 and Amanda Brown featuring Rodney Pyeatt from 1 to 3 p.m. March 10.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Funday from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Whiskey Bent from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 8 and Marcus Lindsey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 9. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by Mike Stanley from 7 to 11 p.m. March 8 and SmokinMaxx from 8 p.m. to midnight March 9.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive is hosting its newest production, “Steel Magnolias,” at 7:30 p.m. March 8 and 9 anda matinee show at 2:30 p.m.March 10. Tickets are $15 for kids; $18 for students, military, and seniors; and $20 for adults, and can be purchased at www.vlakilleen.org.
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February to November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters.Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month.Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. March 8 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Benjamin Munoz will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 8. No cover.Yayo Castillo y Rumores will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 9 with DJ Desperado in the Mixx. $10cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
