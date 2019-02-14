Take advantage of the projected fair weather this weekend by taking the family to fishing in the park, enjoy a late Valentine’s Day celebration on horseback, or check out the weekly area farmer’s markets. There’s something for everyone in this events listing.
Best Bet
The annual Fishing in the Park Event will be at the Copperas Cove City Park Duck Pond from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16. This free event has a five fish limit and all adult visitors must have a fishing license to participate.
Festivals, Events
The Fort Hood Stray Animal Facility is hosting “Love at Fur Site,” a free adoption event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Harker Heights Petco, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The Mother Earth News Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. The fair will feature hands-on workshops, a marketplace, and experts in various fields. Single-day passes are $20, $25 for weekend passes, and children 17 and under are free. Go to www.motherearthnews.com for tickets.
Painting with a Purpose, hosted by Relay for Life of Lampasas/Copperas Cove, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Painting with a Twist, 716 Indian Trail #220, Harker Heights. Tickets supporting the American Cancer Society are $35 per person and can be found at www.paintingwithatwist.com.
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, N. Nolan Road and Cottage Road, is hosting Valentine’s couples’ rides from Feb. 13-17. The 45-minute guided horse rides will run at the top of every hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Military couples are $75 and civilian couples are $100. Call 936-346-0350 to book a ride.
BLORA is hosting a Moonlight Paddle from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets are $35 per person and can reserved by calling 254-532-5938 or 254-287-6040.
The Temple Daily Telegram is hosting A Day for Women from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Country music singer Holly Tucker will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. Luncheon tickets are $25 and include access to vendors and general admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Family Fun
St. Joseph Catholic School, 2901 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, is hosting the interactive family experience, “Dinosaurs Live,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
The City of Killeen is hosting a Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Daughters ages five to 12 are invited and attendees are encouraged to wear ballroom attire. Tickets are $50 per couple and $20 per additional child and are available for purchase until Feb. 15 online at www.killeentx.gov.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road,Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Holly Tucker, from NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at The Beltonian Theater, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Haley Cole from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and Daniel Driver from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16. Chalkboard Poets will also perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting live music by Charity Gaines from 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 15. $5 cover. Also catch Karaoke Saturdays with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Funday from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 15 and Billy Holt from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 16. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by Dan Patterson from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 15 and Steve Hamende from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 16. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and can be purchased at www.cacarts.org.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations,” on display until March 3. The exhibit features illustrations from award-winning children’s book illustrators from well-known titles like, “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Polar Express,” and “Jumanji.” Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month.Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Country Western Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 15 for $7 per person, or come early for the dance lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. Waco’s DJ Loco will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 15. No cover. DJ Ponyboy will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 16. No cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
