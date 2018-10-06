Community members gathered to enjoy the Kids and Family Fall Expo at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday.
Visitors walked through a market-style shopping experience that featured goods from local businesses and gently used items for sale. A bounce house with a slide was on site for children visiting the expo, as well as a Paw Patrol and Disney Princess Tiana character that performed song and dance routines.
Just As Nice Consignment Sale, LLC. is run by Brandie and Archie Bass, who have been the consignment sale expo event coordinators for the last five years.
“When he was deployed — he’s retired now — I wasn’t working so I would have a ton of garage sales and then, I thought, “Hey, why not put it all under one roof and have people come out and shop?”, Brandie Bass said in reference to Archie, a retired Army first sergeant.
Brandie Bass is also the owner of Brandie’s Beautiful Bows, a business she started during Archie’s first deployment in 2007.
Just As Nice Consignment Sale, LLC. also donates to charities such as Families in Crisis and Methodist Children’s Home.
Currently, the expo runs twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.
“You can sell anything from baby shoes to furniture,” Archie Bass said when asked what people can sell at the expo. Currently, most items for sale are geared toward children.
Family-friendly consigners and vendors are welcome to sell their gently used and new items, and performers are also encouraged. To inquire about setting up a booth for the spring 2019 expo, scheduled for March, visit www.justasnicecs.com and register as a vendor or consigner.
