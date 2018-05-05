HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights farmers market began a new season Saturday outside Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights.
The season started at 8 a.m. and will be held every Saturday until October. Each market concludes at 1 p.m. However, vendors can leave after noon.
Usually vendors set up their tents and displays in front of the hospital parking lot. Friday wet weather moved the market into the parking lot.
“They adapted to the new location. Everyone is about sold out and it is only 11,” said Heather Buller, the market coordinator.
Many vendors participate every year. This year is Touched by an Angel Soaps eighth year, and the seventh year for Belton Veggie.
“The vendors get along so well, it’s like a family reunion,” said Buller.
New vendors are always welcome. The application fee is free. Sales tax dollars from the market go back into the community.
“Get Baked is a new vendor. She moved from Georgia where she sold some of her goods. It’s nice that she was able to join the farmers market with an established business,” said Buller.
Buller is still accepting vendor applications. The deadline to join the farmers market is June 29. For more information on the application process, Buller can be reached at hbuller@ci.harker-heights.tx.us and 254-953-5493.
