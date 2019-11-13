A new digital water meter from Fathom Water Management Inc. is seen in Copperas Cove. Fathom began exchanging the water meters Oct. 11, 2016. All old water meters were replaced with a new meter to connect with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.
A new digital water meter from Fathom Water Management Inc. is seen in Copperas Cove. Fathom began exchanging the water meters Oct. 11, 2016. All old water meters were replaced with a new meter to connect with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.
The city of Copperas Cove has announced that Fathom, the city's third-party water supplier, will be going out of business, according to a news release issued by the city late Tuesday. This will effectively end the city's partnership with the company, which has been in effect since May 17, 2016.
“Despite a massive effort this year, we [FATHOM] have not been able to secure an investment or additional debt to save our business,” Fathom told the city in an email Saturday. The company held a webinar Tuesday morning to provide further details of the situation, and the city believes Fathom will discontinue all contracted services by as early as the end of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.