The recent opening of Killeen’s second Aldi grocery store has brought 20 jobs to the local area and provided another place for residents to buy food at a low cost.
The new store, 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.
“We want the best sites that are closest to our shoppers and can support a high daily traffic volume,” said Karla Waddleton, Rosenberg division vice president for Aldi. “As the demand for Aldi grows, so do our real estate options. Bottom line — we want to be conveniently located for our shoppers.”
The new, 22,000-square-foot building in southwest Killeen features larger aisles, produce located at the front of the store for ease of shopping and an expanded meat department.
The estimated value of the building is $3.3 million, according to permits issued by the city.
Along with the newly styled building, Aldi prides itself on offering food at affordable prices.
“Everyone needs high quality food at affordable prices,” Waddleton said. “Shopping for groceries is essential. That is why we are committed to making it something people look forward to. We are thrilled to welcome even more of the Killeen community to experience what makes Aldi one of the fastest growing retailers in the United States.”
The cost of feeding a family of four a healthy diet can run $148.40 to $296.40 a week, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
That’s based on preparing all the meals and snacks at home for a couple with two school-aged children and doesn’t include dining out.
The USDA uses national food intake data and grocery price information to calculate different costs for a healthy diet at home. The latest numbers for a four-member family: a thrifty food plan, $148.40 a week; a low-cost food plan, $195.40 a week; a moderate-cost plan, $243.90; a liberal plan, $296.40 a week. Some food waste is built into these costs.
“I have three children and I usually stock up on milk, eggs and cheese,” said May Anne Smith, a Killeen resident. “Aldi has better prices, and when you are counting pennies it adds up to a lot in savings.”
Smith, who works out of her home, said the new Aldi location was more convenient for her and she enjoyed the selection fruits and vegetables.
“Today’s shoppers are pressed for time and money,” Waddleton said. “We pioneered a model that gives people more of both. Our shopping experience is designed to make life easier for people and to offer high quality food at affordable prices.”
According to the Aldi website, Aldi operates more than 1,600 stores in 35 states stating that shoppers have found that switching from national brands to Aldi exclusive brands can save them up to 50 percent on their weekly must-haves. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the Aldi streamlined approach, bringing shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices every day.
“Aldi stores are designed and staffed to reduce time and cost,” Waddleton said. “Our streamlined selection means we offer only great food at great value. Each Aldi store is designed to save shoppers both time and money.”
Compared to last year, 20 percent of the Aldi product selection is new. As part of the product expansion, Aldi is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options.
Aldi’s first store in Killeen, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, opened in 2015. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Aldi has 1,752 stores in the U.S., with 44 different locations in Texas.
Aldi is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day.
