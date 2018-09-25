HARKER HEIGHTS — About 75 people from the local community attended the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center update luncheon Tuesday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association in Harker Heights.
The event, sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, featured guest speaker Col. David Gibson, commander of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center out of Fort Hood.
Gibson provided updates to community members about the Army hospital, which he said is currently leading the way in the Defense Department for surgical safety, on the Dean’s List of Institutional Training and a top 25 environmental excellence award winner.
One of the updates included the addition of a fourth community based medical home.
“There will be a grand opening for the West Killeen Medical Home Friday,” Gibson said. “And it will open officially on Oct. 1.”
The addition of the fourth community based medical home will provide primary care services to roughly 12,500 patients.
The West Killeen Medical Home, 5200 Bunny Trail in Killeen, will also be equipped with a laboratory and pharmacy.
“We’re excited to provide healthcare right in our beneficiaries’ neighborhood,” Gibson said. “West Killeen Medical Home will have the same capabilities as Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove medical homes, essentially offering beneficiaries a full- service option for their primary care needs.”
Darnall also leads the way in providing behavioral healthcare virtually, the commander said.
“We facilitate roughly 800 virtual behavioral health visits per month.” Gibson said. “Sometimes, people feel more comfortable talking with someone who isn’t sitting across from them.”
As the facility continues to provide quality care for active-duty service members, retirees and family members it will help to enable readiness by partnering to improve health and save lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.