To help cope with the Texas summer heat, Killeen now has a new ice cream shop.
Freezing Milk opened for business on May 17 at 3810 Trimmier Road.
The new ice cream and drink shop brings the best of Asian icy and sweet treat techniques to Killeen, including “rolling ice cream,” boba, fruit and milk teas, soda water, smoothies, yogurt drinks and egg waffles. Rolling ice cream gained traction in Thailand and egg waffles are common fare in China. Those are the store’s two big features.
All of the drink offerings are popular in different Asian countries.
“Around the city they didn’t have rolling ice cream or egg waffles. The only way is to go to Austin,” said Freezing Milk employee Randolf Qian when asked why Freezing Milk opened in Killeen. Qian said Freezing Milk’s arrival was also due in part to a fellow employee, Ken, who was living in Killeen and said there were no rolling ice cream or egg waffle options in the city.
Walking into the shop, customers are greeted by friendly staff and pink and blue walls that match the Freezing Milk logo. The clanking of metal ice cream paddles can be heard. Clear line dividers allow customers to watch employees freeze milk over flat tops and create orders.
As the store steadies its operations it plans on expanding.
“Right now we just started to open so we don’t know how many customers will come; how business is,” said Qian, who migrated from Los Angeles to Killeen and works the Freezing Milk line and serves as one of the store caretakers.
“In the future we’ll add more ice cream flavors, like strawberry and mint. We’re starting with two flavors,” said Qian. The store currently has vanilla and chocolate ice cream flavors but has a wide selection of toppings and sauces to make each treat customizable to the customer’s taste. Additions like cookies and fruit can also be broken down into the ice cream using metal paddles. Lesser common sauces offered by Freezing Milk include condensed milk sauce and honey sauce.
Qian said Freezing Milk hopes to open other stores locally and in other parts of Central Texas in the future.
Freezing Milk visitors can enjoy extended hours, opening at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closing at 10 or 10:30 p.m.
The shop is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Freezing Milk also has complimentary in-house wifi. Learn more by visiting the Freezing Milk Facebook page by searching for @freezingmilk.
