HARKER HEIGHTS — Support sprouted from across Bell County to help raise funds in the Friends of the Family Wine Pairing fundraiser event Aug. 25 at the St. Paul’s Chong Hasang Catholic Church center. The fundraiser was for Families in Crisis Inc., which runs homeless shelters in the Killeen area.
“This is a unique opportunity and it is budget friendly and a unique way to raise funds for the organization,” said Lisa Griffin, a board member and chair of the fundraiser. “Our goal is to raise a couple thousand dollars, but I do believe that we will be over that mark.”
More than 50 people attended the wine-paring event, which featured food and a variety of wines.
“We are happy with the way it has come together, however, for the next wine tasting and food pairing it will be bigger and better,” Griffins said.
This year’s event attracted business owners and residents from the surrounding communities who share the mission of Families in Crisis.
“Funds will go straight to Families in Crisis,” Griffin said. “The money will go to serve clients of families of the organization, which includes victims of sexual assault, homelessness among others services provided by Families in Crisis. The money will fund those people.”
A lot of work went into planning the event, officials said.
“We work really hard to make sure that the recipe of the food and the wine go better together than they are apart,” said Leah McGee, the sommelier for the event.
A wine and a dish that specifically complimented and enhanced each other were offered this year at each station. The wines were from all over the world: New Zealand, United States, France, Italy and elsewhere.
“We have six foods paired specifically with six different wines at today’s’ event,” McGee said. “Four savories and two sweets.”
The evening’s menu consisted of an avocado bar, chicken caesar Parmesan cone, baked four-cheese macaroni, mini-beef Wellington, lemon cheesecake with raspberry coulis, and chocolate mousse with chopped strawberries each paired with a specific wine.
Families in Crisis also provides transitional housing help to include rental assistance and supportive service to low-income veterans and their families. The organization also has provided hospital accompaniment to over 153 survivors of sexual assault.
Families in Crisis operates a 65-bed family-violence shelter in Killeen, and a 15-bed family-violence shelter in Temple as well asFriends in Crisis, which runs a 78-bed homeless shelter in Killeen.
“This event was exactly what I expected it to be, plus it was for a good cause too,” said attendee Sarah Washko. “My favorite of the night was the cheesecake and the mini beef wellington.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.