Lupita Bluhm, Central Texas College Culinary instructor and chef, left, teaches culinary arts student Marlen Rodriguez, 18, how to make crepes Feb. 6, 2018, in preparation for CTC Hospitality program's Patio Cafe Cuisine Nights dinner series.
The second Patio Café Cuisine Nights Dining Experience hosted by the Central Texas College Hospitality department features a German cuisine. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Student Center (Building 106).
The meal opens with an appetizer obatzda or Bavarian beer and cheese spread with a brat ($9) - Bavarian festival appetizer served with a pretzel roll and a brat with sauerkraut. The featured soup is kartoffelsuppe or Austrian potato soup ($5 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée) - a well-seasoned creamy potato soup laden with vegetables and bacon. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75) or the salat niçoise ($8) - a bed of romaine lettuce and vegetables with German sour cream dressing. A four-ounce grilled chicken can be added for an additional $4.
