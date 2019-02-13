Golden Corral, 1420 E W Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, closed temporarily Wednesday because of a plumbing issue, according to manager Robert Bizzell.
The issue first arose Tuesday, but got worse Wednesday, he said.
Because they were having difficulty finding the source of the problem, the entire piece of equipment was replaced, causing a temporary shut down during the lunch hour Wednesday, Bizzell said.
"We can't do anything while it's being repaired," Bizzell said. "But we are replacing the entire system so we can have the restaurant up and running as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.