Children and families in the Killeen area will have a chance to exchange Halloween candy for toys and send deployed U.S. troops, veterans and first responders a “sweet” reminder this holiday season that they are appreciated for their service during Operation Troop Treats, an annual candy exchange hosted by the Kool Smiles in partnership with Operation Gratitude.
Through today children and families are encouraged to visit the following Kool Smiles dental office in Killeen to exchange their Halloween candy for toys:
Kool Smiles Killeen – 1100 Lowes Blvd. Phone: 254-449-8163
Kool Smiles Killeen – 2200 South W.S. Young Drive. Phone: 254-781-0550
Candy can be donated any time during regular office hours. All donated candy will be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas and area veterans and first responders via Operation Gratitude.
In addition to the candy shipment, Kool Smiles dentists will donate 200 dental care kits and the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 Operation Gratitude care packages filled with letters of appreciation, food, entertainment and hygiene items, and other sweet reminders of home.
Every child that comes in can receive one toy for every 25 pieces of unopened candy in its original packaging. The program is open to everyone, regardless of whether they are Kool Smiles patients. There is a limit of three toys per child and toys are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
