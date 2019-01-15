Grabbagreen Food and Juice in Killeen, 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, is slated to host a free lunch and learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The first ever lunch and learn event is an opportunity for the local community to stop by and have nutrition questions answered while sampling some of Grabbagreen’s menu items.
“The goal of the lunch and learn is to provide the community with resources they may not have access to,” said Lisa Kelly, owner of Grabbagreen in Killeen. “We want to help people find what works for them.”
During the event, health fanatics, nurses and nutrition coaches will be available to answer questions.
“People can ask what they want to who they want,” Kelly said.
Participants will be able to take home educational materials that include the best Grabbagreen options for specific diets, including “secret menu” options.
There will also be a sneak peek tasting of some of Grabbagreen’s featured diet friendly options.
Registration is not required.
For more information about the event, call 254-251-3500.
