The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a Public Policy Council Luncheon featuring Roger Williams, Texas Congressman of District 25, on Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Congressman Williams will speak on his thoughts on Public Policy issues.
Space is limited and advance registration is required no later than July 31. Cost for chamber members is $40; non-members is $50. Register at bit.ly/32VFNBf or by calling 254-526-9551. For additional information, contact Roni at roni@killeenchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.