The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Tap Rack Bang Indoor Shooting Range LLC, known as The Gun Range, accusing the Killeen indoor shooting range of exposing employees to unsafe levels of lead at its facility, according to a news release from OSHA.
The range faces penalties totaling $214,387.
The Gun Range, 2401 S. Fort Hood St., opened in late June of 2018.
OSHA launched an investigation in August after a complaint of a workers being exposed to lead.
Inspectors found airborne lead exceeding the permissible exposure limit, and lead contamination on surfaces throughout the facility. OSHA cited the company for failing to replace damaged personal protective equipment and medically monitor employees for lead-related illnesses, as well as for sweeping up lead debris rather than using vacuum methods with high-efficiency particulate air filters.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to either comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
According to an employee of the Gun Range, the general manager was not available to speak with the Herald Thursday.
Last October, the Gun Range issued a statement after the local health district issued a public health alert about the lead exposure.
“In response to the public health alert issued by the Bell County Health Department, we would like to clarify our stance on the situation. First and foremost, our number one priority at The Gun Range is to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We would like the public to know that we are cooperating fully with OSHA requirements and are continually working to better our facility and procedures within that goal. We have undergone a number of changes and will continue to work to achieve the highest degree of safety. We invite anyone with concerns to reach out to us, we will be happy to answer your questions,” the company said in an email to the Herald.
