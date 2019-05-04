HARKER HEIGHTS — The ninth annual Farmers Market Season opened Saturday at Seton Medical Center under what were first sunny skies that turned to cloudy skies then settled into mostly sunny skies. The stable weather was much to the joy of sponsors, visitors and vendors, alike.
Thirty-four vendors set up tents and displays, according to Sarah Gibbs, activities coordinator for the city of Harker Heights.
“The number of vendors will be increasing each week during the market,” said Gibbs. “Many of the vendors are here for the first time today but others are back to repeat their success and reconnect with former customers.”
The theme of the market yesterday was to honor Health Care Professionals.
Interestingly enough, Lisa Dienelt of Lisa’s Baking Connection, is a nurse at Seton and well known by her co-workers for her baking skills.
“I just started making cinnamon rolls and bringing them to work to share with the staff who work with me,” Dienelt said. “Nurses and doctors I work with kept pushing and pushing me to become a vendor so here I am for the first time. They told me what I made was good enough to sell.”
Dienelt is a full-time nurse and her hobby is baking. She told the Herald, “I think I got two hours of sleep last night.”
The Farmers Market, open each Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 26, offers Texas grown produce, honey, woodworking, handcrafted items and a wide variety of homemade baked goods.
