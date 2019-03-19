According to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, the city is adding yet another food option on Knights Way: a brand-new Church’s Chicken.
The chicken restaurant will be built at the intersection of Knights Way and Creek Drive, near a Burger King that opened last year.
A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened earlier this year on Knights Way.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce announced Church’s was coming on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.
“We are thankful for the investment and creation of new jobs in our community,” according to the chamber’s post. “Church’s Chicken has over 1,660 locations in 30 countries and now including Harker Heights.”
In 1952, across the street from the Alamo in San Antonio, George W. Church opened the first Church’s Fried Chicken To-Go.
The city of Harker Heights Planning & Development Department estimates the new location could be built in the next six weeks, but an opening date is still yet to be announced.
