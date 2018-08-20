The 10th annual Flavors of Central Texas at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center last week gave a glimpse into the diverse culinary landscape the Killeen area has to offer. Besides hearty barbecue and burger restaurants, caterers and bakers also showed attendees that healthy choices can be made when eating out.
“We have food, smoothies, juice — a little bit of everything,” said Lisa Kelly, owner of Grabbagreen, a chain with locations in Killeen and Temple.
Grabbagreen is a healthy fast food restaurant in Killeen, offering delicious alternatives with dishes like south west bowl, strawberry dessert bowl and freshly pressed juices.
“We make all of our juices, everything is fresh, not processed, 100 percent organic and gluten free,” Kelly said. “We’ve got all kind of healthy takes on classic favorites like our healthy mac and cheese.”
Even people with specific dietary needs are promised to find a healthy and delicious option.
“Everything on our menu is fully customizable,” she said.
However, Kelly didn’t stop her dedication by creating a healthy menu. She put together a complete program to change lives.
“We are focused on healthy food, but we are also focused on healthy living in general,” she said. “We do custom meal plans … and we also have a community running club … It’s absolutely free.”
Interested participants can join Kelly and her team Monday, Wednesday and Friday in front of her restaurant at 2802 W Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen at 6 p.m.
“You find your group level — whether you are brand-new beginner or advanced,” she said. “We have different courses throughout the neighborhood, all stroller and pet friendly.”
Kelly recommended people who want to change their diet to the better not to be overwhelmed but take small steps into the right direction.
“It’s all small changes along the way,” she said. “You don’t have to be 100 percent all the time. As long as you try to make healthy choice each day. It’s adding up over the course of a year.”
Jessica Graham has been working out with Kelly for the last couple months and visits the restaurant on a weekly basis.
“I love her. I love her restaurant. I love her food,” she said. “I didn’t know a lot about food and what I should be giving my body so through her and going to this restaurant I learned what to add to my food … to feel energized.”
Food lovers were also able to taste healthy bites from Michi Neal’s Ocean Mouf Seafood Bistro. The chef is currently offering catering services and will be opening a deli in Harker Heights in September.
“We will be offering a variety of food including healthy and southern options,” she said.
Besides healthy restaurant options, the annual Flavors of Central Texas festivities also featured catering companies with a healthy touch.
“Everything is customized with our menus and … we are adding a lot of fruit and vegetables to the menu,” said Meredith Viguers, owner of Let Us Do the Cooking. “We love being able to bring in fresh fish and things of that nature for healthy menus.”
She also recommended restaurantgoers scan the menu of any establishment for unnecessary fats like sauces and dressings and ask the waiter about the source of the products.
“If they can’t answer that questions, a lot of times I am not eating there,” Viguers said.
Attendees were also able to find out about how to optimize their diet with nutritious drinks like “smart coffee,”
“Our coffee is different from regular coffee because it has supplements and nutrients added to it,” said Kellie Stark, team member of the direct-sales company revital U.
Stark said the coffee helps boost mood and energy levels while controlling appetite. Although the product can also be used as a pre-workout, Stark recommended pairing it with a well-balanced diet and regular exercise to see best results.
Karlee Fehie has been drinking a cup of “smart coffee” for the last four months and has seen improvement in many ways. “It gives me a lot of energy, it helps my mental focus … and it gives me a lot of energy and stamina to get me through my workout when I go to the gym.”
Stark shares her success story as well as more information on the coffee on her website — starkbrewscoffee.com.
