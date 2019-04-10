HARKER HEIGHTS — For female business owners or those who seek empowerment in their lives, there is a network program available.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce has developed a new project called Women’s Initiatives Network, or WIN — designed for women in business or other fields.
WIN, which held its first social in February, will host a conference this month in the efforts to “Inspire, Empower, Connect and Recharge.”
Geri Schwartzman, the conference’s chairwoman, said the drive behind the event derived from a survey of those in attendance of February’s social to determine what they would look for in a women’s conference.
In Texas “when you hear everything that is coming out of the Governor’s office and you look at the numbers and the data; women are very strong in our growth right now,” Heights Chamber President Gina Pence said.
During the one-day event, there will be five guest speakers, including Schwartzman, covering topics such as Finding Balance and Relaxation; Very Important Documents; Communication Across the Generations; Starting and Scaling a Small Business; and Giving Back to the Community.
“This is more than talking over a glass of wine for an hour at a social and passing out business cards, this is about empowerment. It’s about coming together for one day and give each other an impact on how to transform each others lives,” Schwartzman said.
Outside of the seminars, there will be resources available and an opportunity for a professional headshot taken by Candid Images Photography for $20.
WIN conference is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Courtyard by Marriott Killeen, 1721 E Central Texas Expressway.
To register visit, www.hhchamber.com/win-conference.
