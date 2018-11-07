Killeen
The Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown Killeen at 11 a.m. Nov. 12. Retired Lt. Gen. H.G. “Pete” Taylor will serve as grand marshal. This year’s parade theme is “Honoring Desert Storm/Desert Shield Soldiers and Veterans.” Parade entries will be accepted through Nov. 11 at avac-centex.com. There is no cost to enter. The parade route travels from College Street down Avenue D to 8th Street, 8th Street to Sprott Street and Sprott Street to Gray Street ending at Avenue C. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.
The Carlson Law Firm, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting its 3rd annual Veterans Day Free Food Truck Rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 8. All active duty soldiers and veterans are invited to enjoy a free lunch provided by the firm. We will have prize drawings, gift bags, games and a radio station will broadcast live. “We are estimating to serve at least 350 active-duty soldiers and veterans this year,” said Carlson Law Firm Managing Partner Craig Carlson. “We are ecstatic to see this event continue to grow each year, and are honored to be able to provide for those who gave so much and those who continue to serve each day.”
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will be hosting a Veterans Day flag placing ceremony at 8 a.m. Nov. 10. Volunteers and staff will be placing U.S. flags at each gravesite in recognition of Veterans Day.
The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College will be open on the observed Veterans’ Day holiday, Nov. 12 with a matinee doubleheader. Both shows encompass a military theme. At 1:30 p.m. is “D-Day: Normandy 1944.” Narrated by Tom Brokaw, “D-Day” uses a variety of cinematography techniques to detail the largest allied operation of World War II which began in Normandy, France. It details the history, military strategy, science, technology and human values of this monumental event which helped shape the world during World War II. Audiences will gain a new perspective on how this landing changed the world and how this region became the most important location in the world from the end of 1943 through August 1944. The laser light show “Spirit of America” is at 2:30 p.m. The audience will enjoy a patriotic musical journey through the heart of America as the show mixes well-known patriotic music with America-inspired rock-and-roll and songs that have defined American music. The show playlist includes “God Bless America” by Celine Dion, “Hoedown” by Aaron Copland, “Centerfield” by John Fogerty, “Standing Outside The Fire” by Garth Brooks, “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood, a fifties medley featuring various artists and songs by other artist such as John Mellencamp and Brooks & Dunn. Weekday matinee tickets are $5 per person, per show and free for members of the Mayborn Science Theater. The box office opens a half-hour before the first show. For more information, visit starsatnight.org online.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Veterans Ceremony, starting at 6 Nov. 8 at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. James R. Crane, deputy commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Nolanville
NorthSide Baptist Church in Nolanville will be hosting a special Veteran’s Day service and dinner at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The church will be honoring retired Staff Sgt. Roy Johnson, a two-time Silver Star recipient. Veterans can RSVP for the dinner at www.nsbc-fh.org. All are invited to the service, but there is a limited seating capacity of 225 for the dinner.
Temple
Veterans and their family members are invited to a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, part of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS). The job fair is open to Veterans and their family members and is being held in Building 171, Conference Room A25. The medical center is located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Restaurants observe Veterans Day
Most restaurants require proof of services. Call restaurants for requirements and details before dining in.
- Applebee’s: Free meals from a special menu available to veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-526-9711.
- Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-690-4644.
- Cici’s Pizza: Free buffet available to veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-242-3400.
- Golden corral: Military appreciation dinner for veterans and active duty service members from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12. For more information, call 254-501-4710.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for veterans and active duty service members from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-699-7366.
- Buffalo Wild wings: Free one small order of wings and a side of fries for veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. For more information, call 254-690-1523.
- Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of Double chocolate Fudge Cocoa Cola cake or Goo-goo Cluster Latte on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-953-8290.
- Urban Bricks: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free meal if they bring a guest who order a paid meal. Veterans and active-duty military dining alone can get 50 percent off their meal. For more information, call 254-449-9911.
- Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-501-4195.
- Olive Garden: Free entree from a selected list will be available to veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-699-2709.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free bloomin’ onion and free nonalcoholic drinks will be available for veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-699-4164.
- Red Robin: F ree red’s tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries available for veterans and active duty service members on Nov. 11. For more information, call 254-449-8550.
- Texas Roadhouse: All veterans — including all active, retired, or former U.S. military — can choose one of 10 entrees from a Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two sides plus a drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. With proof of service such as military or VA card, or discharge papers.
