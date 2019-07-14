The revenue numbers for the Killeen Independent School District fiscal year 2019/2020 budget are not in yet, but the district is expecting to have a larger budget and larger salaries for teachers and other instructional staff thanks to the introduction of new state funding from the recently approved House Bill 3.
The property tax, however, will decrease. The Maintenance and Operation tax rate for KISD currently sits at $1.04 per $100 valuation. That number will decrease to 97 cents as a result of a requirement in House Bill 3 attached to the state funding.
Eighty-four percent of last year’s budget was occupied by payroll and benefits for all KISD employees. The total amount of money dedicated to payroll and benefits was $325,595,601.
The KISD portion of the property tax rate is expected to decrease to $1.17 per $100 valuation, which is down 9 cents per $100 valuation from $1.26 last year. Added to most property owners’ tax bill will be taxes from other entities, such as cities and colleges.
The district does anticipate that both its revenue and expenses will be higher than the previous year, according to Megan Bradley, the chief financial officer for the district. Last year’s adopted operating budget called for $391,067,518 in revenue . The budgeted expenses from last year totaled $387,274,771. The increase in the budgeted revenue this year can be attributed to state funding and House Bill 3, signed by the governor in early June, that is giving local districts more funding.
Under HB3, districts must increase compensation for employees and lower maintenance and operation tax rate to receive the funding, which for KISD could total over $25 million. Many local districts, including KISD, have not been informed of the exact amount they will be receiving in state funding.
An expense added to the KISD budget this year is the opening of a new elementary school. That cost, however, will be largely offset by the closing of East Ward Elementary School, which is being consolidated with West Ward Elementary.
The board will adopt the budget at the Aug. 13 board of trustees meeting, according to Bradley. Also Aug. 13, prior to the budget being adopted, a public hearing will be held where residents can come and voice their opinion on the budget.
“The budget process begins in December each year and is not approved by the board until August. The board must approve compensation changes and is involved in discussions regarding district programs and projects that would materially change the budget,” Bradley said. The fiscal year 2019/2020 for KISD begins Sept. 1.
The budget planning is discussed at most board meetings from December through August, Bradley said.
Bradley said the district is behind on its budget planning because the amount of state money is unknown. The compensation plan must be set before the budget can be proposed to the board. The district plans to set the compensation plan for staff salaries at the July 23 meeting. KISD Superintendent John Craft said at the July 9 board of trustees meeting that he anticipates being able to provide a 6% to 9% raise to teachers and other nonadministrative instructional staff, which includes librarians, counselors and nurses. There is not an exact figure mandated by the state. He anticipates a 3% pay raise to other employees. If the compensation plan is not set at the July 23 meeting, the district will ask the board to set a special meeting July 29 to finalize the compensation plan, officials said.
At a recent board of trustees meeting, multiple KISD employees had their voices heard during the public forum. There were comments about the struggle to provide for their children under the current salary. Local resident Stan Golaboff, a former school board candidate, urged the board to surprise the employees and “give them what they deserve.”
House Bill 3 also is going to have an effect on the tax rate for local residents.
“This will reduce tax revenue to the district; however, House Bill 3 will provide additional funding flowing through the state to make up for this lost revenue,” Bradley said.
Employee health insurance is also something that is budgeted each year.
The district believes its health insurance plan will stay the same as it was last year. Employees are provided with $400 a month for health insurance. The district provides $325 while the state funds the extra $75, according to Bradley. The health care plan has a maximum 5% increase in the second year upon renewal. The district must renew the health care plan every year by December so it can take effect in January, according to Bradley. The district does not foresee a change in the health care plan as of now.
