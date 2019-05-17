Robert W. “Bobby” Hoxworth, president and CEO of First National Bank Texas in Killeen, has been elected chairman of the Texas Bankers Association for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year. His term runs through May 31, 2020.
Hoxworth has been very active in the Texas Bankers Association, serving as last year’s vice chairman, according to a news release from the organization. He is a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.
He joined the bank in 1981 and has held numerous positions during his 37-year banking career prior to being named to his current position in 2008.
Hoxworth is also very active in his community, serving on the President’s Regional Advisory Council of Texas A&M University-Central Texas. He is also a Life Member of the Central Texas Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army and a member of the Killeen-Heights Rotary Club. He is a former two-term council member for the city of Harker Heights and has served as president of the Killeen ISD Education Foundation, chairman of the A&M-Central Texas Foundation, chairman of the board of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the board of the Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas and treasurer of the Killeen Business League.
He earned an Associate in Applied Science degree from Central Texas College, a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a Master of Business Administration degree from Baylor University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.