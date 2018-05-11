Construction is underway on the Hyde Estates, the affordable housing complex in southeast Killeen, and it will proceed even more smoothly now with the help of a $500,000 grant.
The Killeen Housing Authority was awarded the grant by the Home Federal Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to “enable low-income and special-needs residents to move from a 1950s-era complex into a new, modern complex,” according to a press release from FHLB Dallas.
Hyde Estates, a $16 million project at 4600 Cunningham Road, will use the grant to help build the 76 units (split between duplexes and quadplexes) the project has planned.
“The AHP grant gave us the funds we needed to close the deal,” said Lisa Perata, executive director of The Killeen Housing Authority. “The project would not have gone forward without it, and we are so appreciative to have received this grant.”
The first residents of Hyde Estates will come from Moss Rose housing, an affordable housing complex in north Killeen, officials said. When Hyde Estates is complete, the Killeen Housing Authority plans to renovate the Moss Rose complex.
Members of the Killeen City Council, the Killeen Housing Authority, the Housing Solutions Alliance and more broke ground on the Hyde Estates project in January, and construction is expected to be complete by December.
“The AHP is designed for projects like Hyde Estates that provide housing to our communities’ in-need residents, including the elderly and disabled,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We applaud Home Federal Bank for its commitment to the Killeen community.”
