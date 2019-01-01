A good vegetarian dish can be hard to find for some folks, but local business owner Luvina Sabree is hoping to change that with an inaugural event this month that will feature plenty of healthy eating.
The So Natural Inaugural Veggie Fest will be Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the event’s page on Eventbrite.
The event, organized by Sabree allows the public to discover plant-based foods which gives those who are already interested, or those who are considering transitioning to a meatless diet more information and various options to choose from. The event also provides answers to frequently asked questions about the vegan lifestyle.
“Our main motivation for Veggie Fest is to offer the public the opportunity to try out vegan and vegetarian options that are often hard to find in the area. We will have delicious food for vegans and vegetarians alike and we would like to invite the veg-curious or not so veg-curious to the event, they will be in for a treat. Our hope is to inform people who may be interested in a plant-based diet of their many options. They do not have to sacrifice taste when switching to a vegan lifestyle, nor will they be eating just lettuce for the rest of their lives,” said Sabree.
The family friendly event will feature food samples and live cooking demonstrations, healthy lifestyle educators, as well as vendors, guest speakers, free giveaways and entertainment.
This year’s event will include musical performances from the band Distinguished Soundz. Among the list of special guests in attendance is vegan rapper and popular social media sensation, Grey. Items from his clothing line — Plant Based Drippin — will be available for purchase.
“We are very excited to have Grey as one of our guests,” Sabree said. “Overall, it is going to be a real good time. We will have something for everyone and we encourage the public to come on out, discover something new and enjoy some delicious veggies with us.”
