One of the main factors that causes businesses to fail in the Killeen area is failure to investigate the market when deciding to start or create a business, according to José Lopez, business counselor with the Central Texas Resource Center.
“You can’t do business just based on what you like or enjoy doing because you need to know what potential clients need or how you will make the product or service available to them,” Lopez said. “In addition, you need to identify the common characteristics of the population you plan to serve.”
It is important to identify areas that can challenge your business idea to promote improvement, Lopez said.
“It is best not to hide these challenges or barriers in order to expedite the process of receiving a business loan or any financial assistance,” he added.
Another common mistake is the risk of expanding too fast and changing operational structures without fully understanding how such decisions would affect your clients, Lopez said.
Finally, Lopez said business owners need to be aware of industry changes, advances in technology and government regulations and learn now to maximize those changes to their advantage.
