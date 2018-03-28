More than 40 employers looked for qualified applicants during the first Killeen Daily Herald Job Fair of the year Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“We tried to be very diverse with our roster of possible employers”, said Maurice Golden, KDH employee and one of the organizers of the job fair.
Interested job seekers were able to talk to representatives from a variety of career fields including educational, transit and federal agencies.
“I found a couple of things I’d like to do”, said Cilicia Tidwell optimistically.
The job fair, which took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., operated as a direct link between employers and applicants.
“We met a lot of good candidates,” said Christy Hettinger from Outreach Health Services in Killeen, describing her first job fair.
Approximately 150 job seekers found their way to the event despite the rain.
“There would have been even more applicants, had the weather been better,” Golden said.
But the qualified candidates got the employers’ hopes up.
“We saw a few people that definitely identity as future employees,” Dominique Dixon. from Mister Car Wash, pointed out.
Job seeker Jessica Adams described attending the job fair as the first step toward getting a new position. Contrary to the impersonal application process online, she preferred the direct contact to potential employers:
“I like to be face to face with people,” she said.
But job fairs are not only a good opportunity for applicants.
“There is no way we could fill our positions without going to job fairs,” said Jim Steward from FSCX Inc., a software company near Fort Sill, Oklahoma. “Normally I find anything between 15-20 people that fit our profile.”
It pays off to come prepared. “If they fit everything, I can hire people immediately”, Steward said.
Organizers expect over 50 companies for the next KDH Job Fair in September.
“We are always trying to improve and expend to give new vendors an opportunity to take part”, Golden said.
Interested applicants can check a list of attending companies prior to the event on the KDH Job Fair Facebook page.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate in the Killeen-Temple metro area for February is 4.1 percent, down from 4.7 percent in the same month last year.
