Killeen Animal Shelter has suspended Tuesday adoption hours through Dec. 3, according to a city news release. All other Animal Services Division functions, including responding to routine and emergency calls, will continue without interruption.
During this month-long period, the public can visit the shelter for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online any time at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
