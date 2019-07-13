Local EXIT Realty affiliated office welcomes new team members
EXIT Homevets Realty of Killeen is pleased to announce that Abigail Ruiz, Quiana Kent, Rhonda Spivey, David Hightower, Violet Orosco, and Jeremy Rouse have joined its growing team of real estate sales professionals. EXIT Homevets Realty, 2000 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite B, is a member of EXIT Realty Corp. USA’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Flavors of Central Texas vendor orientation
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an orientation at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 ,for vendors participating in the 11th annual Flavors of Central Texas event, which is set for Aug. 13 at the Civic and Conference Center. Last year’s Flavors of Central Texas included 35 local restaurants, catering companies and bakers, along with more than 1,000 guests. The orientations, which are not mandatory but strongly encouraged, are designed to provide last-minute details and answer questions. Prospective vendors still have time to reserve a spot. For more information, contact Jasmine at Jasmine@killeenchamber.com, or call 254-526-9551.
Greater Killeen Young Professionals July luncheon
Join the Greater Killeen Young Professionals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Texas A&M University-Central Texas for a luncheon featuring the topic, “What’s happening at TAMU-CT?” The event at 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen is to include several different speakers from the university and a tour of various facilities. Admission is free for GKYP members and $5 for non-members. For more information, contact Jasmine at Jasmine@killeenchamber.com, or 254-526-9551.
CTC to offer entrepreneurship class for small business owners
The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a class to help aspiring and current small business owners learn how to run a small business and be more successful. Entrepreneurship for Working Small Business Owners will provide a basic understanding of many topics including initial capital, accounting, networking, marketing, customer relations, taxes and laws. Other class topics include human resources (payroll and benefits), hiring (interviewing and equal opportunity) and resource management. Students will learn how to use social media to promote their business, and the use of Microsoft Suite to manage business applications as they learn to build and manage date resource workbooks in Microsoft Excel. Entrepreneurship for Working Small Business Owners will meet every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $109, which includes the course digital textbook, but students should be prepared to purchase two ledger books and one receipt book. To register for the class or for more information, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586 or go online to ctcd.edu/ce.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce New Teacher’s Showcase
Vendors are invited to participate in the Killeen Chamber’s 13th annual New Teacher’s Showcase. This is an opportunity to market your business to all new KISD instructors. There will be time for networking with other vendors and the incoming KISD teachers during lunch breakout sessions. Each new teacher will also receive a goody bag of items supplied by local businesses. This event will take place at a local elementary school on Aug. 7, and a local middle school on Aug. 8. All elementary instructors will be at one location and all secondary instructors at the other. Vending space is limited, and vendors can choose to participate at one or both locations. Tables for one day are $100 for chamber investors, $200 for future members, and $500 for table sponsorship (this includes a table and additional marketing). Tables for both days will be an additional $50 and table sponsorships are $700. Each vendor gets one table, two chairs and two lunches. If you would like to participate, please contact Caity at Caity@killeenchamber.comor 254-526-9551.
Stonetree Golf Clubs hosting fundraiser for new teen mentoring and sports program
Sponsors, donations, and players are being sought for the first-ever ImPossible Golf Invitational, set for 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen. Vantonio Fraley, executive director for ImPossible Paradigm Shifters Youth Mentoring & Sports, says the golf tournament is designed to raise funding to open a teen center and community sports program. “We feel (this) will reduce violence, allow more teens to compete in sports, provide them a safe place, and give them additional positive support away from home,” Fraley says. ImPossible (I am Possible) is a teen mentoring and sports organization serving the teens of Harker Heights, Fort Hood and Killeen since 2016. Education, entrepreneurship, and sports are the foundation of ImPossible, with teens offered training classes on jobs creation and such 21st Century job skills as coding, e-commerce, website building, etc. For more information, e-mail info@ipsctx.org, or contact Van Fraley at 254-534-8387.
Belton Chamber of Commerce monthly events
Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.