Lemonade Day University to be held in Copperas Cove
A free workshop for young entrepreneurs will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb 26 at the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Lemonade Day is a free, community-wide, educational initiative designed to teach children how to start, own and operate their own lemonade stand. The Lemonade Day University one-hour workshop will conduct an overview of what young entrepreneurs need to start thinking about to operate a business. Lemonade Day will be held on the first Sunday in May.
Kids will be divided into groups by age for the workshop, while parents will get information from a “Lemon Leader” and learn what is new about the program this year.
Everyone who comes to the workshop should bring paper and a pencil.
Questions about the event can be sent to forthoodarea@lemonadeday.org.
Mortgage company to host VA benefit seminar
Aligned Mortgage of Texas, a veteran-owned company, will host a VA Home Benefit Seminar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. It is open to all veterans and active-duty troops. It is a free seminar.
The keynote speaker will be Navy veteran Chris Cano. To RSVP, email AskChrisCano.com.
Killeen Chamber to hold flash networking event at Zaxby’s
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Council holds a casual networking event on the last Wednesday of every month at different chamber businesses. This month’s event will be held at 2 p.m. Feb 27 at Zaxby’s.
No registration is required and there is no fee to attend, though attendees are responsible for paying for their meal.
The chamber advises all those who attend to bring plenty of business cards.
Killeen Chamber to welcome Signature Care at ribbon cutting
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will welcome SignatureCare Emergency Center as a new member at a Mardi Gras Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4 p.m. Feb 28. The ribbon cutting will be held at the SignatureCare location at 800 W. Central Expressway in Killeen.
Copperas Cove Chamber to hold mixer at Star Group VHV
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb 28 at Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans. The business is at 202 S. 4th St. in Copperas Cove.
The event is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other Chamber members and community leaders. Each mixer offers food, beverages, and door prizes.
Be sure to bring plenty of business cards to hand out to new contacts.
Harker Heights Chamber to hold monthly leadership class
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will hold a monthly leadership class beginning March 7 and continuing through October.
The 2019 Vision XXI Leadership Course provides a hands-on, interactive experience where leaders and emerging leaders will have the opportunity to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the greater Harker Heights area.
The enrollment fee for the leadership course is $350.
For more information, contact Tony Leija 254-699-4999.
Registration open for CTC Career Fair
Registration for the CTC Spring Career Fair is now open. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at Central Texas College.
The registration fee for employers is $130. The fee includes a hot breakfast and boxed lunch for two recruiters, an 8-foot table and two chairs (table covering not included). Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.
For more information, call Keisha Holman at 254-526-1147.
CTC offers tech skills certificate
The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a variety of technology courses leading to a certificate in technology skills.
To earn a certificate, students need to complete five of the nine available computer-related classes that are offered through May. Each class meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and offers eight credit hours. Each class costs $49. All five courses must be completed within a 12-month period.
Students may also take the advanced spreadsheets course, introduction to Photoshop for photographers (March 22 through April 5) or the introduction to Photoshop for digital art design (May 10-24) course as part of the technology skills certificate curriculum.
The Photoshop classes are $89 each and are from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays.
To register for any of the technology skills classes or for more information, go to the CTC Continuing Education website at ctcd.edu/ce or call 254-526-1586.
Temple College, Go 2 Work sponsoring free hospitality training class
Go 2 Work and Temple College are sponsoring a hospitality training class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-12 in Berry Hall on the Temple College campus.
The class will cover topics such as workplace skills, interpersonal communication, customer service, technology and the hospitality industry. Interviews with local hospitality businesses will be held April 12.
There is no charge for the class, but seats are limited. Anyone interested in attending should contact Linda Ross at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas at 254-742-4551.
H-E-B launches fundraiser to combat hunger
Throughout February, when Texans enjoy a meal at one of H-E-B’s many restaurants, the company will donate a portion of each sale to help combat hunger in the Lone Star State. The effort is part of H-E-B’s annual Hunger Stops Here campaign, a charitable event benefiting Texas food banks and hunger relief organizations.
The campaign will be at H-E-B restaurants, including True Texas BBQ, 3009 Restaurant and Bar, Oaks Crossing, Cafe Mueller and Table 620. Throughout February, a portion of every transaction at the restaurants will be donated to food banks and organizations dedicated to hunger initiatives.
Friends of Temple Public Library to host book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will host its 2019 Mid-Winter Used Book Sale from Feb. 27 to March 2. For more information, email friendsoftemplelibrary@gmail.com.
Temple College Dental Hygiene Clinic begins screening for future patients
The Temple College Dental Hygiene program has begun spring screenings for prospective patients.
The program is looking for local residents who are in need of dental hygiene care.
Patients needed include those with gums that bleed during brushing, those who have not been to the dentist in several years, or those who have tartar build-up on their teeth.
Screenings for prospective patients are from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Monday in the Jean and Ralph Wilson Dental Hygiene Clinic, which is on the first floor of the Health Sciences Center on the Temple College east campus.
Spring screenings will be held every Monday through April 29, except March 11.
Patients who are selected for care pay only $15 for an unlimited number of appointments and dental hygiene services, including cleaning and polishing, radiographs (X-rays), oral cancer screening and fluoride applications.
For more information, call 254-298-8688.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
