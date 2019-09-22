The Kliewer family, which owns Patriot Buick GMC in Killeen, was at the 86th annual Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday night to receive the Large Business of the Year award. From left are John, Mary and Bill Kliewer.
The Kliewer family, which owns Patriot Buick GMC in Killeen, was at the 86th annual Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday night to receive the Large Business of the Year award. From left are John, Mary and Bill Kliewer.
The car dealership business is tough and crowded, which is why one Killeen dealership has concentrated on more than selling cars.
Patriot Buick GMC won the Large Business of the Year award on Thursday night at the 86th annual Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce banquet. The award is given to a business with more than 50 employees that has “a substantial positive impact on the area and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce,” according to the chamber. “A spirit of teamwork” is a substantial consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.