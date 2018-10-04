A Killeen funeral home recently completed a $900,000 renovation project.
“We remodeled the whole facility, other than the chapel,” said Steve Faram, general manager of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St.
The project includes a larger lobby, new restrooms, the creation of a hospitality room and renovated rooms were families go to make arrangements with a funeral director, Faram said.
The renovations were completed in July, however, “it’s taken until now to get new furnishings.”
The funeral home held an open house at the facility on Wednesday, and held a ribbon-cutting with representatives from the Killeen and Harker Heights chambers of commerce.
Faram said the last time the funeral home did a sizable renovation project was in 1994.
