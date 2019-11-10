The Killeen Independent School District hosted its annual fall career fair recently at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, providing opportunities for those interested in seeking a career as a teacher or in an auxiliary position such as bus driver, classroom assistant or cafeteria worker. The school district hosts another career fair in the spring aimed more at attracting new teachers.
Killeen ISD welcomed a steady flow of job seekers recently during its annual fall career fair at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Overseeing the movement of people from the center of the ballroom space, Chief Human Resources Officer Frank Crayton said the event would add to the district’s pool of employee candidates in a wide range of positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.