City permit officials in Killeen issued 187 permits during the week of June 23 worth a total value of $14.72 million.
One of the new permits issued was for the construction of a new elementary school, worth $13.09 million.
The new school will be at 6410 Morganite Lane in the south of Killeen and will be built by Cloud Construction.
There were also five permits issued for construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $1.08 million.
Three of the new homes will be built by Saratoga Homes and the remaining two houses will be built by Carothers Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $131.64 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 23 permits during the week of June 23 worth a total value of $549,641.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $31.81 million.
Copperas Cove
No permit report was available from the city for the week of June 23.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $25.33 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permit report was available from the city for the week of June 23.
So far this year, The city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.77 million.
