City permit officials in Killeen issued 255 permits last week worth a total value of $1.37 million.
There was only one permit issued last week for the construction of new single-family residence, worth $130,900. The new house will be built by contractor Ashford Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $193.43 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 20 permits last week worth a total value of $111,016.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $46.44 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 36 permits last week worth a combined total of $113,231.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $33.08 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Building officials issued one permit last week worth $288,000.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by Flintrock Home Builders.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $7.72 million.
Belton
There were no permits issued by the city last week.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $31.19 million so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.