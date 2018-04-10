City permit officials in Killeen issued 166 permits last week worth a total value of $4.33 million.
There were 22 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $3.74 million.
Contractor D.R. Horton will build seven of the new houses, Carothers Homes and Ashford Homes will each build six new homes, Barnes Homebuilders will build two new houses, and Bell County Victory Homes will build the final home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $50.31 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 33 permits last week worth a total value of $467,725.
There was one permit issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $236,990. Contractor Liana Barrera will build the new home.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $13.25 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 40 permits last week worth a total value of $570,987.
Three permits were issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $512,070.
Contractor D.R. Horton will build two of the new houses and DPD Custom Homes will build the final home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $12.08 million so far this year.
Nolanville
This week’s permit report was not available due to computer problems at City Hall.
Last week, the city issued no permits.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $3.2 million.
