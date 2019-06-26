BELTON — A 34-year-old Killeen man was named as the victim of a forklift accident at Tarco of Texas, Belton Police said Tuesday.
Timothy Troupe, a temporary employee, was pinned underneath the forklift when it rolled, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
A 911 call was received at 1:56 p.m. Monday from 2403 Taylors Valley Road. The call said the man was totally underneath the forklift and wasn’t breathing.
Troupe was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, who ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Troupe was driving the forklift, Barfield said.
An investigation is underway by the Belton Police Department.
Romer said he didn’t know Tuesday if Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been informed yet about the industrial accident.
Tarco manufactures residential and commercial roofing and siding products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.