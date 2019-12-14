Crystal and Rudell Johnson are Killeen residents with seven kids who received some help Saturday for gifts to put under their tree on Christmas morning.
The Adolescents and Young Adults Drinking and Driving Outreach Center — a nonprofit that works with youth and young adults — partnered with Ari’s Italian Restaurant in Harker Heights to provide toys and presents as well as a $125 dinner at Ari’s to the Johnson family for Christmas.
