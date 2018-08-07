The Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted this week to recommend four rezoning requests for City Council approval, two of which involve a hill blasted-out in the 1920s amid 87.5 acres between Texas Highway 195 and Trimmier Road in south Killeen.
The zoning change, approved by the planning commission Monday, will likely result in the sale of the property to an unnamed Austin-based developer. The property could hold as many as 261 new general residential properties, according to an estimate by one commissioner.
Kelley Hill, as it is labeled on city maps, is named after the family and current owner, Joann Kelley. Her granddaughter Brandy Kelley made the case for the zoning changes on behalf of her grandmother and answered commissioners’ questions.
“Our sale is contingent upon” the zoning change, she said, adding that an additional 19 to 20 acres around the hill were requested for rezoning to General Residential from Parks and Recreation.
The final recommendation included approval for the request and a change for parts of the property near the highway to be rezoned as “Conditional Use” and “University District.”
Asked exactly how many new houses would be built on the property, Kelley replied, “I have no idea.”
The nature of the “hollowed-out” hill gave commissioners pause about it remaining rezoned as “Parks and Recreation.”
“I doubt that it will ever become a park,” Commissioner Eugene Kim said. “I’m just trying to be reasonable.”
Vice Chair Ben Purser pointed out the fact that the hill remains something of a man-made cavern. “People will still go in there, and there will still be liability.”
Kelley said the top of the hill’s features precluded it from use by the public. There are “tons of snakes. I just can’t see a park.”
City Planner Tony McIlwain explained that the hill’s designation should not be construed as a promise of a future city park. “Parks and Rec. is a placeholder,” he said.
Fifty-three surrounding property owners of the parcel were notified of the hearing and the request. None responded.
Asked why the hill had been blasted out, no one seemed to know.
“We have no idea why that is the way it is,” McIlwain said. “The city does have water tanks up there.” He surmised that the city infrastructure may have had a role in the hollowing-out, but couldn’t confirm it.
The other items approved Monday involved the reduction of right-of-way to 70 feet from the standard 120 feet involving 15 duplexes at 3000 Edgefield Street near Palo Alto Middle School in central Killeen and a rezoning of 28 lots at 1100 Leslie Circle and 1100 Shanarae Circle to multifamily residential zoning to accommodate existing four-plexes under re-development between South Fort Hood Street and FM 440.
All four requests were recommended for approval and will be before the City Council in two to three weeks.
Commission Chair Daryl Peters and Commissioner Sean Payton did not attend the hearing.
There was no public comment for or against any of the requests.
