The Killeen area’s Shine Team Realtors has been honored by Coldwell Banker for the company’s performance nationally and internationally.
At the recent Coldwell Banker Best of Blue Award Gala in San Antonio, Shine Team Realtors was named the number one Large Team by Total Units Nationwide.
Associate broker and team leader Jean Shine said her team competed with over 50,000 agents around the country to bring home the award.
“It’s (based) on production for how many homes that we sell and how many families that we help,” Shine said Friday.
But it’s not the only award the Shine Team has picked up recently.
“I just got back from Las Vegas from the international business conference with Coldwell Banker,” Shine said.
“Out of 92,000 agents (and) 3,100 offices in 44 countries, we won number three internationally for large teams.
“We’re very proud to be from a little Central Texas area and able to be honored this way and recognized for our hard work,” Shine said.
Still, it’s not the first time the Shine Team has been honored by Coldwell Banker. Shine said her team has been in the top three every year for 18 straight years.
“I praise my team (because) they’re focused on the right thing, and that taking care of families, focusing on one family at a time, and doing a superb job.”
Shine said having team members with military experience has allowed her team to give great service to military families in the Killeen area.
“We feel it’s our job to make them feel welcome into our community, educate them on our community, (and) help them one step at a time on the process of buying or selling their home so that it’s less stressful for them.”
The Shine Team Realtors has been honored several times by Coldwell Banker, including the International Society of Excellence award and the Preserving the Trust award.
