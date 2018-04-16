City building officials in Killeen issued 215 permits last week worth a total value of $7.07 million.
There were 13 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $3.19 million. There were also five permits issued last week for the construction of new duplexes worth $760,840.
Bell County Victory Homes and Carothers Homes will each build three of new homes, Stylecraft Builders, Casa Bonita and A&G Homes will each build two new houses, and Flintrock Homes will build the final home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $57.38 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 18 permits last week worth a total value of $488,158.
Two of the permits issued last week were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $433,980. The builder for both homes was not listed.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $13.73 million.
Copperas Cove
City officials issued 48 permits last week worth a total value of $369,128.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $300,374. Contractors Manning Homes and D.R. Horton will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $12.45 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were issued by the city last week. So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $3.25 million.
