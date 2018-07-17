The city building office in Killeen issued 210 permits last week worth a total value of $5.57 million.
Fifteen permits were issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences and 11 permits issued for the construction of new duplexes worth a combined total of $4.44 million.
Contractor D.R. Horton will build nine of the new houses, Barnes Homebuilders and Carothers Homes will each build two new houses, and Stylecraft Builders will construct the final home.
Both Shenandoah Homes and Jamie Herring Custom Homes will build four of the new duplexes, Killeen Summit Builders will construct two new duplexes and Herring Rentals will build the final duplex.
The city has issued permits worth a total value
of $109.91 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 37 permits last week worth a total value of $438,340.
There was one permit issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $258,990. The home will be built by the Pulte Group.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $30.75 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 72 permits last week worth a total value of $939,577.
Five of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $850,774. Four of the new homes will be built by Stylecraft Builders and the final home will be constructed by Manning Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $25.29 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were issued by the city last week.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.77 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.