LAMPASAS – Hunters were arriving for opening day of white-tailed deer season and Lampasas County officials were on hand Friday to greet them with fresh barbecue sandwiches and other goodies during the ninth annual Hunters Welcome celebration.

“We had a line out here this morning about 9 o’clock,” said Melissa Unger, executive director of the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce. “The entire area – Kempner, Lometa, Lampasas – is excited to see the hunters come out every year, and they really lay down the red carpet for them.”

