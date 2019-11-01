Lampasas County game wardens Shaun Bayless, left, and Ray Milloway stand with their “Operation Game Thief – Wall of Shame” travel trailer during the ninth annual Hunters Welcome celebration in Lampasas on Friday.
John Clark | Herald
Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce officials welcomed hunters Friday with barbecue sandwich lunches and goodie bags.
LAMPASAS – Hunters were arriving for opening day of white-tailed deer season and Lampasas County officials were on hand Friday to greet them with fresh barbecue sandwiches and other goodies during the ninth annual Hunters Welcome celebration.
“We had a line out here this morning about 9 o’clock,” said Melissa Unger, executive director of the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce. “The entire area – Kempner, Lometa, Lampasas – is excited to see the hunters come out every year, and they really lay down the red carpet for them.”
