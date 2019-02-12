The westbound outside lane of Rancier Avenue in Killeen near the intersection of 38th Street will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The inside lane will remain open to through traffic.
The lane closure is for asphalt repair, which should be completed by end of the day, according to a city news release.
Traffic will be detoured to the inside lane during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
