Kids of the greater Killeen-Fort Hood area set up their lemonade stands to do business for a good cause in celebration of Lemonade Day on Saturday.
“It’s really more than just setting up a lemonade stand,” said Amanda Sequeira, Lemonade Day city director. “This is their business that they own and operate, and that is something that is very empowering for kids.”
Participating kids have spent the last few months to learn how to start, own and operate their lemonade stand.
“The entrepreneurial process teaches them so many important life lessons, beyond just skills that they need to start a business,” Sequeira said. “They have to overcome obstacles and disappointment.”
While some entrepreneurs set up their lemonade stands in front of their homes, others asked permission of local businesses to use their store front.
Ten-year-old Sammy Liddell from Fort Hood participated in Lemonade Day for the first time and was set up outside Hobby Lobby in Killeen.
“I participated because I wanted to become a better entrepreneur so when I am older I know how to start a business,” he said.
With his Luau-themed lemonade stand and special flavors like Aloha and Blue Hawaiian Lemonade, he wanted to let his costumers take a glimpse into his home, Hawaii.
“It brings the spirit of Aloha,” he said.
Sticking to the Lemonade Day motto “spend a little, save a little, give a little,” Liddell wants to give some of his proceeds to Families in Crisis to give back to his community.
Three brothers — Brent 11, Blake, 13, and Bryce Moore, 16, from Harker Heights — operated their Moore Lemonade Please-stand for the second time this year and were located in front of the Tractor Supply Co. store in Killeen.
“We just think it’s fun and it is a good way to spend the weekend with our family,” Blake said.
In their second year, they already know that there is only one secret to a successful business besides good communication and teamwork.
“I would recommend to always sell lemonade with a smile … and don’t be nervous,” Brent said.
The brothers’ sold raspberry cookies and lemonade with a special syrup that changes the flavor of their lemonade to strawberry, raspberry and blackberry.
Cathy Myers from Killeen purchased a cup of lemonade from the Moore brothers to support the community event.
“It’s something that every kid always wants to do anyway so it’s a great way for them to have some fun,” she said. “And besides the business part of it, I think it is good way for them to just interact with the public.”
Lemonade Day in the Fort Hood area has been going on for 10 years.
Ten-year-old Jackson Greier from Killeen is already an experienced lemonade stand owner.
“I had a few stands over the years and all of them did pretty good,” he said.
In celebration of Star Wars’ May the Fourth be With You, he set up this year’s lemonade stand outside Cricket in Killeen to sell some of the “best lemonade in the galaxy,” according to Jackson.
Lemonade Day continues today throughout Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen and Harker Heights. For more information, including stand locations, go to FortHood.LemonadeDay.org.
“It is an important reminder to the community of all the potential that our kids have even now,” Sequeira said. “Lemonade Day gives kids of all ages an opportunity to make a difference – both an economic and a social difference.”
