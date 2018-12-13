The decision was unexpected — for health care providers, as well as patients.
Little River Healthcare, which operated the Harker Heights Women’s Center at 2025 Memory Lane and Killeen Clinic at 401 W. Jasper Road, abruptly fired its employees last week..
Patients arrived to appointments Dec. 5 to be met with a locked door and a sign stating the facility is closed.
After Little River Healthcare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, providers were told not to worry.
Orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. Robert Hansen, who operated out of the Little River Healthcare Killeen office, was told multiple times that “everybody is fine.”
Little River Healthcare representatives assured him that they were looking for a buyer and were working on coming to an agreement.
Now Hansen is left without staff and office.
“I don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. “All I know is that I got called and was told that my staff is being fired and they need to find another job.”
A total of five staff members including Hansen himself were fired by Little River Healthcare Dec. 5 without any warning.
A message posted to the company’s website stated that all Little River Healthcare facilities were closed, effective Dec. 4.
Little River Healthcare also operated King’s Daughters Clinic in Temple and several clinics throughout Central Texas. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, 298 employees were left without jobs.
Most patients were left in the dark as well when Little River Healthcare suddenly closed its facilities.
“The appointments last week were all cancelled because I had no office,” Hansen said. “I was trying to call all patients to reschedule and tell them were to go.”
Hansen, who is operating out of two additional offices in Georgetown and Round Rock, is now able to see his Killeen patients at the Integrated Pain Associates clinic at 3800 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite # 201, Mondays and Wednesdays.
Patients can call 512-860-7310 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Patients who need to request their medical records can call 512-430-6492 for assistance.
While Hansen is working on a long-term plan for his Killeen office, he is still shocked about how Little River Healthcare handled the business decision.
Little River Healthcare patients who need to request their medical records can call 512-430-6492.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.