A trio of local companies recently held a donation drive for families and children in need, and organizers met Monday to present the donated toys and other items to a local charity organization.
Representatives from Carothers Homes, SWBC Mortgage and Land Exchange presented Families in Crisis with a large number of toys (as well as some basic necessities) at a small ceremony in a Carothers Homes property in the 5000 block of Nuevo Lane.
“I just recently came to Killeen from Houston, and I organized a toy drive there for the past 10 years, and I wanted to find a place here that had a need,” Diane Cass with Carothers Homes said. “Families in Crisis just popped into my head and I went to their website and found their wishlist and we just started asking for donations.”
The donations included different toys for boys and girls of multiple age ranges, as well as several different toiletry items and some articles of clothing. Rosario Olguin-Aguirre with Families in Crisis was on-hand to transport the donations back to the organization for distribution.
“I will definitely do another donation drive next year,” Cass said. “I am also toying with doing just a wishlist drive sometime during the summer.”
