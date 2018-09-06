It’s Fashion Metro will reopen its doors in Killeen on Sept. 20 after months of rebuilding.
The store was forced to close in June after a fire in the Eastlake Shopping Center on East Rancier Avenue caused significant damage. The store is opening in the same location.
Latosha Price of Killeen will continue her role as manager of the store. In her six years with the company, she has taken pride in her abilities to assist customers and create a positive and enjoyable shopping experience, the company said in a release.
It’s Fashion Metro is a value-priced fashion retailer. As part of the Cato Corporation, the store offers current styles for all ages at competitive prices.
“It’s Fashion Metro offers the latest trendy fashions and accessories for the entire family at low prices every day,” John Cato, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of Cato Corporation said. “We are excited about the re-opening of our Killeen store.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.