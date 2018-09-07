The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild started its 2018 Quilt Show and Shop Hop at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Friday morning.
“We have a wonderful quilt show with 29 vendors and … over 200 quilts hanging for display,” said Brenda Anderson, organizer of the show, which continues today.
The event offers visitors the opportunity to see extraordinary fabric art and shops from Texas and New Mexico from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
“Our vendors … will provide you with everything you need for your quilting needs and probably offer some discounted prices,” she said.
Local stores like the Killeen Sew and Quilt Store as well as A Sewing Basket from Salado were displaying their merchandise, projects and list of upcoming classes for all ability levels.
“I have a small booth here so everyone can see what I carry,” said Debra Parol, owner of A Sewing Basket. “I am also here to meet new people and to hopefully get people to start quilting.”
But attendees didn’t only visit to shop, but to take a look at unique pieces of art.
The show displayed extraordinary quilts from the Hoffmann Challenge exhibit as well as 67 mini quilts from the A Studio Art Quilt Association. The special exhibits are located at the conference center’s Special Events Room.
“The quilt setters here on this display are amazing,” Anderson said. “They are artwork, all of them.”
Quilt lovers of all abilities were excited to take a look and get inspiration for future projects.
Connie Duncan has been quilting for two years and visited the show with her mother Gloria Long.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “Looking at all of these beautiful quilts is very inspiring.”
But one highlight of the 2018 Quilt Show and Shop Hop is yet to come.
“Marianne Fons is a world renown quilter, quilt artist, lecturer and TV personality and will be holding two lectures on Saturday,” Anderson said.
Fons lectures at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The topics will focus on creating extraordinary art and differences in quilts and techniques.
“We are very excited to have her here and listen to her lectures,” she said.
Anderson was introduced to quilting by her grandmother and has followed her passion for almost 20 years.
“It is my go-to place for when I want to go away from all the stress of life,” she said.
Her hobby also helped her to connect with people who share the same passion.
“Quilt guild is a place where you can meet people, join a quilting bee which is a place here you meet once a week or every other week and you have that group of friends and you just sew together and make a project together,” she said.
Interested quilters can join the group’s meetings every second Monday of the month at the Harker Heights Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
