The Olive Garden in Killeen recently coordinated another 300 to 400 meal donation pick-up with the Killeen Food Care Center this week.
Raymond L. Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, was happy to accept the latest meal donations from the Italian restaurant on Tuesday.
“All food we give out is first-in-first out to ensure quality,” he said. “And we empower families by giving them the ability to ‘shop’ through donations. Two million pounds has been given away so far this year to about 80 to 90,000 people. Twenty percent are children.”
Olive Garden is a part of the Darden Restaurant Company and under Darden, is offered a list of possible location sites and partnerships to donate food to.
“It really helps us to be able to work with local partners,” said Killeen Olive Garden General Manager Christopher Slaughter, who has been with Olive Garden for just over 25 years. The Killeen location is his sixth position as general manager where 120 employees work and assist in donation efforts.
The Killeen restaurant also recently switched their cheese graters from the traditional white versions to orange ones with the “Feeding America” brand, to increase community-need awareness to their patrons. Feeding America is nationwide nonprofit that networks with more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries and other agencies.
“Tons of food is wasted every year; one in eight families need food and we saw an opportunity,” Slaughter said when asked about his and Olive Garden’s involvement that has resulted in food donations reaching $1 billion in value since establishing goodwill partnerships in 2003.
It partnered with the Killeen Food Care Center in 2005 to maximize donation offerings to the local community.
“We make food fresh every day and aim for above-industry standards. We get to share our pride in good, fresh food and the community is helped. It’s a win-win,” Slaughter said. Slaughter oversees the process that includes consistent food accountability; color-coordinated labeling; and safe food handling and packaging procedures from the time food is processed, cooked, and brought to the walk-in refrigerator where it is kept until the Food Care Center can collect the food. Food is kept for no more than six to seven days before it’s donated.
“We have safety procedures in place. Everything is checked throughout the process,” Cockrell said. “We recently moved to digital thermometers to make sure that temperatures could be easily taken before even accepting donations and making food available to the public.”
Both Olive Garden and The Food Care Center, 210 N, 16th St., require its staff to have a food handler’s license and undergo in-house training.
The Food Care Center is currently open to volunteer opportunities. To learn more, go to www.foodcare.org.
For those who wish to donate, checks can be mailed to the Food Care Center at P.O. Box 1656, Killeen, TX 76540-1656. A Paypal option is available at foodcare.org.
